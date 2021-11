The U.S. economy is recovering strongly post the Covid lockdowns, with people increasingly heading back outdoors. Covid-19 cases in the U.S. are also well below the highs seen this summer with vaccination rates rising. The S&P 500 has also rallied by about 27% year to date. However, Uber stock (NYSE: UBER), which was seen as a key re-opening play has actually underperformed, remaining down by about 11% year-to-date. So what has been weighing the stock down, and is it a buy at current levels?

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO