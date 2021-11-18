‘Trouble In Mind’ Opens Thursday On Broadway After More Than 6 Decades In The Making

Adam Driver makes a rare public appearance with wife Joanne Tucker. One night before Adam Driver hit the "House of Gucci" red carpet by costar Lady Gaga's side in London, the intensely private actor and his wife, Joanne Tucker, teamed up for a rare public appearance together at Arts in the Armed Forces on Broadway in New York City. The couple, who quietly tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed a son (even more quietly) a few years later, co-founded AITAF to "use the powerful shared experience of the arts to start conversations between military and civilian …," according to the nonprofit organization's Twitter bio. That's just what Adam, a former Marine, Joanne and their AITAF colleagues did on Nov. 8's On Broadway event, which featured readings, a Q&A and more, with performances from Adam, John Turturro and "Late Show" bandleader Jon Batiste, among other stars. Adam and Joanne — both actors — met at Juilliard after Adam left the armed forces following an injury. "She taught me what Gouda cheese is," he once told Broadway.com of the native New Yorker. "And that you shouldn't talk with your mouth full and spit on the sidewalk." All good life lessons!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO