New York City, NY

‘Trouble In Mind’ Opens Thursday On Broadway After More Than 6 Decades In The Making

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday marks the Broadway debut of “Trouble in Mind,” starring Tony award winner LaChanze. It tackles racism, ego and identity in the world of...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Collegiate Times

Broadway is ‘opening up’ again in Blacksburg

On Nov. 2, the First National Tour cast of “Waitress” came to the Moss Arts Center for a one-night-only performance. With music by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the show follows the story of Jenna Hunterson, a waitress at Joe’s Pie Diner. Jenna is a well-known pie baker who crafts clever creations and a bit of herself into every pie she makes. When she finds herself pregnant with her abusive husband's baby, she makes plans to leave town without her husband’s knowledge.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Broadway.com

See LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen & More in Broadway's Trouble in Mind

LaChanze, Chuck Cooper & Michael Zegen in "Trouble in Mind" Time for a debut! Over 65 years since its debut, Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind is having its Broadway premiere at the American Airlines Theatre. With Tony winner LaChanze leading the company, Trouble in Mind began performances on October 29 and officially opens on November 18. Now, fans can get a glimpse of the production that also features The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray thanks to these fresh photos. Charles Randolph-Wright directs the play, which follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production and gives audiences a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater. Check out the photos below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

‘Trouble in Mind’ Review: A Timely Broadway Play Elevated by

Alice Childress’ timely play “Trouble in Mind” is finally getting its Broadway debut — after a 65-year wait. The late playwright’s first full-length work, about discrimination and imbalanced power dynamics in the theater industry, was produced Off Broadway in 1955 with the plan of moving it to Broadway in 1957. However, Childress refused to bow to the demands of producers who urged her to “tone down” the play’s powerful conclusion.
MOVIES
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Deadline

‘Trouble In Mind’ Broadway Review: LaChanze Leads Alice Childress Play To Overdue Triumph

Sixty-four years late and right on time, Alice Childress’ wise and stirring backstage comedy-drama Trouble in Mind is making its long-in-coming Broadway debut tonight, and to describe the play as prescient would be an understatement. Uncanny rings truer. With a star turn by LaChanze that takes a strong place in a theatrical season already formidable in its roster of performances, Trouble in Mind takes a behind-the-curtain look at the racism, coded prejudice, self-flattery, sexism and built-in bigotry that Broadway has always professed to eschew. Childress, who died in 1994, knew better, and her insights fuel Trouble in Mind. First staged to acclaim...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Trouble in Mind’ Broadway Review: LaChanze Delivers the Star Turn Denied to Too Many Others

Many years ago, I spoke to Ossie Davis about when he understudied for Sidney Poitier on stage in “A Raisin in the Sun,” and, later, took over the role of Walter Younger. Lorraine Hansberry’s play is the first written by an African American to make it to Broadway, and Davis vividly recalled how predominantly white audiences received the drama in 1959.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Trouble in Mind’: Theater Review

The Broadway debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind could not have come at a better time. Now that the dust from the anxious corporate promises (to listen, to learn, to reflect) has settled, we are left with only the question of how to tell the truth of these past few years. Difficult but not unfamiliar questions arise: How does America really see its Black citizens? And is it prepared to change that? Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, is a reminder that honesty has never been this country’s strength. It took more than 60 years for Childress’ metadrama, a...
THEATER & DANCE
manhattandigest.com

‘Trouble in Mind’ Finally Basks in Midtown Spotlight

Is America ready for truth? In 1955 it wasn’t. That’s when Alice Childress’s Trouble in Mind premiered off-Broadway, where it was a hit. A Broadway transfer looked promising, but it never happened. Truth got in the way. White producers didn’t like the message it conveyed and wanted the soften the tone so it would appease their white patrons.
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Lachanze
tulanehullabaloo.com

‘Trouble in Mind’ juggles truth, equality on Tulane stage

In a seven-show run last week, the department of theatre and dance brought Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind” to the Tulane University stage. A play within a play, “Trouble in Mind” explores the Black experience during the civil rights era while juggling ideas of truth and equality. Given the 64-year delay between the announcement of its debut on Broadway and its actual Broadway debut — previews began on Oct. 29 — Childress’ work remains just as relevant today as it was in 1955.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wonderwall.com

Former Marine Adam Driver makes rare public appearance with wife at Veterans Day Broadway event, more news

Adam Driver makes a rare public appearance with wife Joanne Tucker. One night before Adam Driver hit the "House of Gucci" red carpet by costar Lady Gaga's side in London, the intensely private actor and his wife, Joanne Tucker, teamed up for a rare public appearance together at Arts in the Armed Forces on Broadway in New York City. The couple, who quietly tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed a son (even more quietly) a few years later, co-founded AITAF to "use the powerful shared experience of the arts to start conversations between military and civilian …," according to the nonprofit organization's Twitter bio. That's just what Adam, a former Marine, Joanne and their AITAF colleagues did on Nov. 8's On Broadway event, which featured readings, a Q&A and more, with performances from Adam, John Turturro and "Late Show" bandleader Jon Batiste, among other stars. Adam and Joanne — both actors — met at Juilliard after Adam left the armed forces following an injury. "She taught me what Gouda cheese is," he once told Broadway.com of the native New Yorker. "And that you shouldn't talk with your mouth full and spit on the sidewalk." All good life lessons!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
#The Broadway
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated’ & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and is being cared for by his wayward son.
TENNIS
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC

