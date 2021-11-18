Kohl’s raises full-year net sales forecast

Despite supply chain disruptions, Walmart (WMT) raised its expected annual sales and profit forecast in anticipation of a buying surge around the holiday season. Walmart has been chartering its own ships to move goods from Asia, and because of the company’s size, it has been absorbing the costs which lessened the supply chain disruptions’ effects. The retail company’s inventory levels were up 11.5% in Q3, ending Oct. 31, from the year prior in preparation for the holiday season.

