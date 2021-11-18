ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl’s raises full-year net sales forecast

By Vera Eckert, Stephen Jewkes, Isla Binnie
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kohl’s Corp raised its full-year net sales forecast on Thursday as the department...

Benzinga

Why Kohl's Shares Are Falling

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares are trading lower amid possible profit-taking after the stock gained on Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results on Thursday and raised FY21 EPS guidance. Kohl's stock traded roughly 10% higher on Thursday. "All of the pieces of our...
MARKETS
Metro International

Exclusive-Visa CFO Prabhu says company confident of resolving Amazon dispute

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Visa expects to resolve its dispute with Amazon.com Inc in the United Kingdom and hopes to continue its co-branded credit card partnership in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told Reuters. “We’ve resolved these things in the past and I believe we’ll resolve them...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Raised

KSS - Free Report) raised its guidance for fiscal 2021 yet again, after posting spectacular third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. During the quarter, the top and the bottom line advanced year over year and beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s record results reflect better-than-anticipated sales and margins. Management is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kohl's Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.6% year-on-year, to $4.60 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.27 billion. Comparable sales for the quarter increased 14.7%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded by 408 basis points to 39.9%. The operating margin was 8.4%, and operating income for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Kohl's raises expectations for 2021 after strong third quarter

Kohl's Corp. raised its earnings expectation for fiscal 2021 after reporting third quarter results that topped management expectations. Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) posted net income for the three months ended Oct. 30 of $243 million; or $1.65 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $2 million, or 1 cent per share, for the comparable period a year ago. Net sales increased to $4.6 billion from $3.98 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Macy’s says it is working with AlixPartners to review its business structure

(Reuters) – Macy’s Inc said on Thursday it is working with consulting firm AlixPartners to review its business structure, just a month after activist investor Jana Partners urged the department store chain to sell its e-commerce business. Jana Partners, which owns 4.6 million shares, or about 1.5% stake in the...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report blasted posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while raising its full-year earnings guidance, as retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply chain disruptions. Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 30 came...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Bentonville's Walmart raises full-year profit forecast as shoppers return to stores

On Tuesday, Walmart Inc., the Bentonville, Arkansas-headquartered world’s No 1 brick-and-mortar retailer, had raised full-year profit and sales forecast amid a sharp pick-up in demands of a swathe of consumer goods ranging from apparel to electronic items to child’s playthings over an all-important holiday season, however, a lingering supply chain constrain alongside shortages of raw materials appeared to have poured fresh scorns on its profit margins during third quarter.
BENTONVILLE, AR
chainstoreage.com

Kohl’s Q3 earnings crush estimates; sales jump 15.5%

Kohl’s delivered a better-than-expected third-quarter performance with earnings, sales and margins exceeding expectations as shoppers returned to its stores. The department store company raised its forecast for the year on the heels of its strong quarterly showing. Kohl’s net income rose to $243 million, or $1.65 per share, in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Kohl’s Lifts Full-Year Outlook As Q3 Earnings Eclipse Analyst Targets

Kohl’s Inc. raised its full-year 2021 financial outlook after reporting third-quarter net sales and earnings that easily exceeded Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter comparable sales jumped 14.7 percent against a year-ago decline of 13.3 percent. In the quarter ended October 30, net sales increased 15.5 percent to $4.6 billion, topping Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
95.5 FM WIFC

Macy’s eases worries over holiday season with forecast raise

(Reuters) – Macy’s Inc raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday, easing fears that the department store chain would struggle with product shortages during the crucial holiday season. The retailer’s shares rose 3% in premarket trading. After last year’s lockdown-driven slump, department stores have made a comeback in...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Lowe’s raises revenue forecast on sustained home improvement demand

(Reuters) – Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand from builders and contractors, as well as a strong U.S. housing market. The company’s shares rose about 3% in premarket trading. High-spending professional contractors have been splurging on tools and building...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Walmart Raises Forecasts For 2021 In Anticipation Of Strong Holiday Sales

Despite supply chain disruptions, Walmart (WMT) raised its expected annual sales and profit forecast in anticipation of a buying surge around the holiday season. Walmart has been chartering its own ships to move goods from Asia, and because of the company’s size, it has been absorbing the costs which lessened the supply chain disruptions’ effects. The retail company’s inventory levels were up 11.5% in Q3, ending Oct. 31, from the year prior in preparation for the holiday season.
RETAIL
WWD

Walmart Raises Full-year EPS Estimates Thanks to Strength in Grocery

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is on a roll.  The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday morning before the bell, with an increase in revenues and continued gains online thanks to strength in grocery and a return to at least some in-person shopping. The company raised its full-year guidance as a result.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection “Our momentum continues with strong sales and profit growth globally,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said in a statement. “Our omnichannel continued...
BENTONVILLE, AR
wsau.com

Deutsche Telekom core profit beats estimates; full-year outlook raised

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit T-Mobile, along with growth in European business. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.66 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Ahold Delhaize Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance on Solid Q3

Ahold Delhaize reported that U.S. comp sales (excluding gas) were up 2.9% in the company's third fiscal quarter of 2021, returning to positive territory after slipping 1.5% in the second fiscal quarter. On a two-year stack, U.S. comp sales were up 15.3%; European comp sales for the Netherlands-based retailer were up 7.3%. Net U.S. sales in the third quarter totaled $13.55 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Fast Food Stock Falls Alongside Full-Year Forecast

Fast food stock Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is reversing course from its pre-market gains, down 8.7% to trade at $21.04 at last check. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 19 cents per share, which is just above analysts' expected 18 cents per share, as well as better-than-expected revenue, and increased its share repurchase program. However, Wendy's also lowered its full-year forecast -- taking into account the labor shortage and higher costs of raw materials.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

