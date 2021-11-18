Spartans Go For State

Nevada beat the San Jose State Spartans 27-24 on the back of a late 45 yard field goal by kicker Brandon Talton. The first quarter was more of a mixed start for Nevada. The team got off to a slow start, only producing 81 scrimmage yards on top of quarterback Carson Strong throwing an interception to San Jose State linebacker Jordan Cobbs. However, the defense was keeping the Pack in the game. Although they did allow one passing touchdown later in the quarter, defensive back Jordan Lee forced a fumble that linebacker Daiyan Henley took back for a touchdown. Adding to the individual efforts, the defense only allowed 76 yards. After 12 minutes, the Wolf Pack was tied 7-7.

