Spartans Go For State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mel Tucker took the coaching job at Michigan State, he promised his players they would play for championships. The second-year coach has the Spartans knocking at the door already. “I meant that,” Tucker said of his pronouncement in February 2020 when he replaced the retiring Mark...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Michigan State men's soccer was not able to overcome an early goal by top-seeded Penn State as the No. 8-seeded Spartans fell 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament Sunday. Michigan State ends the season with a 6-9-2 record, while Penn State advances to...
No. 4 Ohio State plays its final home football game of the season at noon Saturday as the No. 7-ranked Michigan State Spartans pay a visit to Columbus. The matchup figures to play a pivotal role in the College Football Playoff picture as both teams enter the game with one loss. The winner will also move one step closer to the Big Ten East crown and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4.
Seniors Mara Freeman, Adriana Nickels and Emily Schoenbrodt were among some of the Spartans to qualify for the 2021 Division 2 State Swimming Championship at sectionals on Saturday, Nov. 6. The 200-yard medley relay team of Freeman, Nickels, Schoenbrodt and senior Laura Billman qualified for state with a time of...
The Michigan State women's basketball team (1-0) opened their season at home this evening against the Morehead State Eagles (0-1) in a vicious 93-31 victory. By the end of the night, they had more than tripled the Eagles score. 45 of their 93 points came from 29 opponent turnovers, while they never broke double digits for turnovers themselves. They went 35-for-62 from the field and 17-for-28 from beyond the arc.
After a disappointing season a year ago, Tom Izzo and the Spartans are ready to prove they belong amongst the top programs in America once again. In the short podcast above, we discuss the changes at point guard for Michigan State, and the mindset heading into a venue like Madison Square Garden to begin the season.
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Six players scored in double figures as the Michigan State women's basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a resounding 93-31 win over Morehead State Tuesday night at the Breslin Center. MSU set a new school record with 17 3-pointers made, going 17-of-28 from long distance....
Nevada beat the San Jose State Spartans 27-24 on the back of a late 45 yard field goal by kicker Brandon Talton. The first quarter was more of a mixed start for Nevada. The team got off to a slow start, only producing 81 scrimmage yards on top of quarterback Carson Strong throwing an interception to San Jose State linebacker Jordan Cobbs. However, the defense was keeping the Pack in the game. Although they did allow one passing touchdown later in the quarter, defensive back Jordan Lee forced a fumble that linebacker Daiyan Henley took back for a touchdown. Adding to the individual efforts, the defense only allowed 76 yards. After 12 minutes, the Wolf Pack was tied 7-7.
Michigan State currently leads the all-time series 27-11. The Spartans lead the series in East Lansing 21-7. MSU is riding a seven-game win streak heading into the matchup, and has won 10 of the past 11 meetings. Western Michigan last won a game in the series on Nov. 28, 1981...
Before every KU men’s basketball game, Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction. Tuesday’s game: No. 3 Kansas vs. Michigan State, 6 p.m. Central, Madison Square Garden, New York. TV: ESPN. Opponent’s record: 0-0 KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 22. KU by 4 1/2. All...
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Michigan State Spartans men's basketball, Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball, Kansas Jayhawks, Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford, Kansas, Rocket Watts, Michigan State Spartans, National Basketball Association. It's the beginning of the basketball season! The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic tonight, and KU fans everywhere can...
Coach Mel Tucker attributed Michigan State’s first loss this season to “death by inches.” Another defeat could kill Michigan State’s dreams of a Big Ten championship. Coming off an exhilarating victory over rival Michigan, the Spartans unraveled defensively in a 40-29 loss at Purdue last weekend. They’ll try to bounce back when they host Maryland on Saturday.
The Spartans entered last week nursing a two-game skid and facing some questions heading into the district tournament. They ended the week with a second-place finish at districts and a ticket to the state tournament. “We were definitely down on ourselves heading into the week,” senior Oliva Rueckert said. “We...
After Michigan State football’s loss to Purdue on Saturday evening, they’ll certainly drop in the College Football Playoff rankings. The question is where?. The Spartans ended up dropping from No. 5 to No. 8 in this week’s AP Poll, which seemingly adjusted to the playoff rankings. For example, Oregon jumped Ohio State after rallying to avoid upset against Washington. Meanwhile, Ohio State toughened out a game against Nebraska, who almost had an upset of its own.
SAN JOSE – San Jose State has 11 days, and one game, to get itself into the postseason. Beat Fresno State on Thanksgiving Day, and it will be a happy holiday. Lose, and the season is over. “That’s a real thing for all of our seniors,” said San Jose State...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State rode a big first-half performance to an 86-48 win over Norfolk State on Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena. The game marked NSU's first-ever meeting against a Big Ten team. The Spartans played the Buckeyes – ranked 17th in the AP Poll and 25th in the WBCA Coaches Poll – within six points in the second half, getting 11 points each from Tatiana Jones and Janay Turner.
South Carolina State may be going into its regular-season finale without its starting quarterback. Head coach Buddy Pough announced Monday at his weekly press conference that Corey Fields may not be ready when the Bulldogs travel to Norfolk State Saturday afternoon. “We’re trying to figure out what to do at...
After a lifetime — generations, really — of being treated as Michigan’s little sibling, Michigan State received its most pronounced slap in the face Tuesday night when the Wolverines jumped the Spartans for the No. 6 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. This, of course, flies into the face...
