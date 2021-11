The coronavirus cases are rising again, and the timing couldn't be worse, with holiday travel and colder months approaching. How can you stay safe out there, and what does the "end" of this pandemic look like? Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the FDA, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday morning. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice he shared, as well as his warnings about where COVID will strike next—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO