When Ed Sheeran announced he was taking a break from recording he had just come out with his record breaking album, “Divide.” He said he needed to find himself and explore life, so that he could expand his music and have something to write about. I figured there were three options for Sheeran to evolve. He would either 1) come back trying to sound like Bon Iver, 2) he would create something new and eclectic, 3) or he would double down on pop formulas and sell out entirely. It sounds like he has taken the third option, his new album “=” is a generic collection of over-sentimentalized garbage.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO