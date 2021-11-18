ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Reid compares Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘male white tears’ to Brett Kavanaugh’s

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Joy Reid has come under fire for comparing Kyle Rittenhouse to Brett Kavanaugh – slamming both men as “Karens” and claiming they both benefited from ingenuine “white male tears.”. “It reminded a lot of people of something … Oh, the Brett Kavanaugh hearing,” the far-left host said...

jim McCue
3d ago

now she is living proof that black people can be racist! She is a racist divider piece of shit!!!

