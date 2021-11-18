ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest from the Twittersphere: stock indexes to track most-hyped companies

By Sheila Dang
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Nov 18 (Reuters) - What's the value of being Twitter-famous? Two new stock indexes created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Twitter will unravel the mystery on Thursday, measuring the performance of the buzziest companies for investors with an eye on social media influence.

Twitter (TWTR.N) has long played a central role for investors and traders to share stock tips, keep up with breaking company news and follow the latest musings from CEOs like Tesla's (TSLA.O) Elon Musk, who recently polled his 64 million followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares.

The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index will measure the performance of the top 200 companies within the S&P 500 that have "the highest sentiment scores," based on how the social network's users are discussing the stocks, said S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The companies within the index will be weighted by market capitalization. A second index will measure the performance of the top 50 companies with equal weight.

The new indexes come as tweets about finance are rising on the San Francisco-based social media site, particularly with the growth of cryptocurrencies. Finance-related conversations were up more than 26% in 2020 from the previous year, Twitter said.

S&P DJI said it will measure the Twitter sentiment of S&P 500 companies on a daily basis by analyzing tweets that contain a "cashtag," a stock ticker feature that works similarly to hashtags, and scoring whether the tweets are more positive or negative. Both indices will be rebalanced monthly.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), the new name for Facebook, will be among the companies in the Twitter Sentiment Index, S&P DJI said, though it declined to provide the full list.

investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
