ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Last warm day before wind shift, cooler weekend

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKWwZ_0d0WkZ7k00
Last warm day before wind shift brings cooler changes

Jacksonville, Fl — Today we’re going to see one of the warmest days of November so far. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees.

“So a warm one today. That’s ahead of a cold front though that’ll move through the area this evening. There’ll be no significant rain but a brief sprinkle or shower may occur out ahead of that front after dark”.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight tonight and then we transition to some chillier air Friday and into the weekend.

A few isolated showers are possible by Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
The Hill

Officials identify convicted felon as suspect in accidental firearm discharge at Atlanta airport

Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
WORLD
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse says he's not racist and he backs BLM

New York — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was was found not guilty of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morgan
The Hill

Welch to seek Senate seat in Vermont

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced on Monday that he is running to represent Vermont in the Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) announced that he will not seek reelection next year. Welch, the only lawmaker representing the Green Mountain State in...
VERMONT STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
75K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy