The Duchess of Sussex, who returned to Warner Bros. in Burbank for the surprise The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing today, told Ellen that at the time she was driving an ancient Ford Explorer Sport that caused her a ton of trouble. "At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," Markle said, per EW. "So after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out, and that's how I would come to and fro."

BURBANK, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO