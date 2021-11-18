ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Sterling Fancies Making A Return To Liverpool

By James Hilsum
 4 days ago
Reports have been surfacing that Raheem Sterling could be in line to make a sensational return to Liverpool. Sterling was linked with a move to Barcelona, but it is being claimed that he would prefer a switch back to the red half of Merseyside. The Mirror has drawn attention...

The Independent

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a Jekyll and Hyde player for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something of a Jekyll and Hyde player but he is happy to embrace both aspects of his game as it benefits his side.The England international has not started back-to-back matches since July 2020 but has been in the XI for two of the last three and played 81 minutes of the other.Klopp suggested the 28-year-old had been, on occasions, trying too hard to impress after an injury-plagued last couple of years but he was nevertheless happy with the way he had performed.Midfield has been a problem area with James Milner, Naby...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

Reports suggest that Raheem Sterling preferred move away from Manchester City would be to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool instead of Barcelona, which would be seven years after leaving the Merseyside club. After recently bringing in Feran Torres and Jack Grealish, Manchester City have, to some, too many wide attacking options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Sterling prefers Liverpool but Man City keen on selling to Barcelona

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling may prefer to stay in England for his next move. The Englishman may star for his country, but has fallen out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola. Sterling has only started three Premier League matches this term. According to El Nacional, Sterling is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League. A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp's side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘impressive result’ as rampant Liverpool sink in-form Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the 4-0 demolition of Arsenal “an impressive result” as his side returned to winning ways.Last time out before the international break the Reds lost their 26-game unbeaten run with defeat at West Ham but bounced back in some style by clinically taking apart the Gunners as their 10-match streak without defeat ended.Sadio Mane opened the scoring late in the first half before the hosts ran away with it after the break as Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino – with his first touch – all got on the scoresheet at Anfield.Combining maturity and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table.Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s opening goal.Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Juergen Klopp’s silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.Inevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half - not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left them fifth in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
