The U.S. military is testing Israel's Iron Dome air-defense system in Guam because of the threat of Chinese cruise missiles. In a recently published article in MSN News, one of the US military's two Iron Dome anti-missile systems has been deployed to the US Pacific island of Guam. According to a news outlet, the system, which was built in Israel, is presently being tested in Guam as part of an American attempt to protect the island against Chinese missiles.

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO