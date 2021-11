Between 4 p.m. and puck drop on Saturday, Barry Trotz estimated he changed his lineup about four times — a result of the Islanders’ ever-changing COVID-19 situation. Robin Salo, though, was already firmly in place, having been called up from AHL Bridgeport after Ryan Pulock’s injury earlier in the week. The 23-year-old Finn made his NHL debut against the Flames on Saturday, and with it continued a push for more permanent playing time that started during training camp.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO