A medical savings account (MSA) is a tax-advantaged account in some Medicare Advantage plans with high deductibles. MSAs resemble the health savings accounts (HSAs) available to members of non-Medicare high-deductible health plans (HDHPs). Medicare funds MSAs with tax-free contributions, and interest earned by funds in the accounts is also not taxed. MSA owners can withdraw funds tax-free as long as the money goes to pay for qualified medical expenses. A financial advisor can help you assess your needs and plan for meeting those needs so find an advisor today.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO