Some bondholders of Evergrande have not received coupon payments by the end of the 30-day grace period at the close of Asia business on Wednesday. Evergrande Group, China’s second-largest real estate developer, has defaulted on $148 million worth of bonds after failing to pay it within the 30 day grace period, which ended 10th of November. Evergrande has been facing financial challenges as the company experiences a debt crisis. Since the real estate developer defaulted in its initial payment in October, investors were hoping to get the coupon payments within the extended period. The affected bonds are a 9.5% note due in the next year, 10% in 2023, and another 10.5% in 2024.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO