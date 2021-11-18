ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKohl's Corp (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report blasted posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while raising its full-year earnings guidance, as retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply chain disruptions. Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 30...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Kohl’s Jumps 10.6% on Outstanding Q3 Results

Shares of department store retail chain operator Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) jumped 10.6% on Thursday to close at $62.48 after the company reported outstanding financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Based out of Wisconsin, Kohl’s stores offer apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products, among others. Q3 Results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Pfizer Assigned Outperform Rating by BMO on 'Solid' Fundamentals

BMO initiated coverage of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report with an outperform rating and a $60 price target Friday. “1) our positive view of the company’s top-line growth and potential for margin leverage through the mid-2020s;. 2) a longer-than-projected tail from the COVID-19 vaccine business;. 3) a rich...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Inflation#Kohl S Corp#The Commerce Department
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Foot Locker Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat, Muted Holiday Forecast

Foot Locker (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, stocking up on inventory as it cautioned that supply chain disruptions would persist throughout the holiday period. Foot Locker said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 30 came in at $1.93 per...
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

Stocks Waver After Earnings From Macy’s and Kohl’s

U.S. stocks flitted between gains and losses Thursday as Macy’s and Kohl’s posted strong earnings and unemployment data showed the labor market is continuing to recover. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.3% reversing Wednesday’s 0.3% losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.2% higher, as technology stocks added to early gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Raised

KSS - Free Report) raised its guidance for fiscal 2021 yet again, after posting spectacular third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. During the quarter, the top and the bottom line advanced year over year and beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s record results reflect better-than-anticipated sales and margins. Management is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Can Kohl's Charts Make an Upside Breakout?

Kohl's Corp (KSS) reported better than expected quarterly results before the opening Thursday and upped their guidance. The stock is up sharply today but let's check and see if that is a breakout of any sorts. In this daily bar chart of KSS, below, we can see that while prices...
MARKETS
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Macy's, Kohl's, Nvidia

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report shares surged after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings while lifting its full-year sales and profit guidance. The shares surged to a three-year high amid data showing the retailer had lifted its quarterly inventories by 19%. 2. Kohl's | Increase 10.7%. Shares of...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stocks End Mixed, as Retail Stocks Climb, Nvidia Leads Nasdaq

Stocks finished mixed Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond inflation concerns to focus on consumers heading into the holiday shopping season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 60 points, or 0.17%, to 35,870, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.5% to fresh closing records. Several...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Kohl's raises expectations for 2021 after strong third quarter

Kohl's Corp. raised its earnings expectation for fiscal 2021 after reporting third quarter results that topped management expectations. Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) posted net income for the three months ended Oct. 30 of $243 million; or $1.65 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $2 million, or 1 cent per share, for the comparable period a year ago. Net sales increased to $4.6 billion from $3.98 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Kohl's

The impressive earnings reports from much of the retail sector keep on coming. Before the open Thursday, Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) joined the party with its third-quarter results, making it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Impressive Rally Ahead Of The Report: Kohl’s bottomed Oct. 12 at $43.67 and...
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Active Stars For Kohl’s In Q3

Kohl’s Inc. reported sales of active accelerated in the third quarter to propel the department store chain to record earnings. “Our investments in active continue to pay off,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, on a conference call with analysts. “This is most evident in the broad strength we see across our differentiated portfolio of national and private brands.”
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Kohl's Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) climbed 10.6% on Thursday after the retailer delivered surprisingly strong third-quarter results. Kohl's revenue surged 15.6% year over year to $4.6 billion, fueled by a 14.7% rise in comparable sales. People returned to Kohl's stores to buy clothes for work and play, as more companies restarted in-office operations and kids resumed after-school sports.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Farfetch Shares Slump on Weaker-Than-Expected Q3 Revenue

Farfetch (FTCH) - Get Farfetch Limited Class A Report shares slumped Friday, after the U.K. online luxury-goods seller reported weaker-than-expected sales for the third quarter. Revenue surged 33% in the quarter to $583 million from a year earlier but trailed the FactSet analyst consensus of $591 million. To be sure,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Should you buy Macy’s or Kohl’s shares after solid Q3 results?

Macy’s and Kohl’s shares on Thursday spiked after announcing their most recent quarterly results. Both companies reported their FQ3 results before markets opened, beating Street estimates. Macy’s now trades at a P/E ratio of 23.16, while Kohl’s equivalent is 13.09. On Thursday, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) and Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) shares...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy