Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006

The monarchy is extremely popular, of course, and a living monument to British history. But there are some uncomfortable truths about it, too. At a time when the world is facing intense income inequality and a spike in authoritarianism that puts democracies in peril, it would be...understandable to question why so many British tax dollars (well, pounds) are going to a family that gets to live in literal palaces, plural, all because it was voted into office by—*checks notes*—um, God. Well, Prince Charles understands that people might be thinking about these things. And that’s why he reportedly intends, as King, to continue to slim down the monarchy and make it maneuverable, modern, and focused on the charitable endeavors that it does best. We’ve already reported on the speculation that he might turn Buckingham Palace into a museum that the public (which, again, is paying for it) can enjoy. Now, royal sources claim that Charles may decommission Kensington Palace, too.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO