Branding Expert Kubi Springer Is Turning Crisis Into Success

Growing up in Springfield, Frank Norton was always drawing. His early fascination with packaging, neon signs, book covers, movie posters and pop culture drove him to pursue a degree in graphic design and illustration at Missouri State. Early in his career, Frank picked up a copy of Garrett Oliver’s book The Brewmaster’s Table and found a passion for beer. Thirsty for a new creative challenge, he sent a handful of work samples to Boulevard Brewing Company on a whim. There wasn’t an official job opening, but they hired him full-time as a designer. He worked his way up to become the art director, a role in which he designed packaging, named several of the iconic beers (Space Camper, Easy Sport, Phantom Haze) and some not-so-iconic beers (Lickable Wallpaper). Now, the thirty-five-year-old designer is making a name for himself in the Kansas City hospitality scene by pushing brands to embrace individuality.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO