Andrew Millward: Chief operating officer to leave Ospreys

Wales face Australia on Saturday in their fourth and final autumn international hoping to go out on a high.It has been a mixed series so far for the Welsh in Cardiff, having been thrashed by New Zealand, edged by South Africa before shakily seeing off Fiji. But the visit of Australia, who are facing the possibility of three successive defeats after losing to Scotland and England, offers Wales the chance to finish the series on a high.Head coach Wayne Pivac says victory over the Wallabies would mean the autumn was a success for his Wales team.Here is everything you need...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO