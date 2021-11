The GM Factory ZERO has now been inaugurated but before President Biden's speech on the momentous occasion, he went on a test drive with the GMC Hummer EV. And he loved it. The footage came from C-Span (video embedded above), which shows Biden in a 10-minute drive-around behind the wheel of a Hummer EV. The test drive happened within Factory ZERO's grounds, which, despite being relatively small, didn't stop Biden to have a bit of fun with the electric truck. As you can see, he launched it several times and even tried its Crab Walk mode.

