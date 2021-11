After some of the other co-hosts voiced their opinions, Navarro entered the discussion, sharing her despair over the state of the Republican Party. “I’ve been a republican my whole life,” Navarro began. “Yesterday, I was really perturbed. I was really saddened. I really do believe that we need two functioning parties in this country, and the Republican Party showed yesterday in that spectacle that it is broken to the core. I think it is what Trump has unleashed: this ugly underbelly that he legitimized and empowered.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO