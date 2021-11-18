ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gazprom Neft says on track to push hydrocarbons output over 100 mil mt in 2021

By Anastasia Dmitrieva
Russia's Gazprom Neft said Nov. 18 it would hit its long-standing goal of reaching annual hydrocarbons output of over 100 million mt of oil equivalent in 2021. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The company was seeking to reach this target despite oil production limitations...

Crude oil futures extend declines as risk-off mood continues

Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia Nov. 22 as a risk-off sentiment continued to drive a sell-off in oil markets with Europe battling its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and the possibility of a release of state oil reserves still present. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
CHINA DATA: Pipeline gas imports fall 17% on month in Oct

China's pipeline natural gas imports declined to 3.21 million mt in October, down 17.2% from the record high of 3.87 million mt in September, according to data released Nov. 21 by the General Administration of Customs. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Pipeline gas...
Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
Iran, Azerbaijan eye joint development of oil and gas fields in Caspian Sea

Iran and Azerbaijan, members of the OPEC+ alliance, are looking at finalizing "soon" a number of energy deals, including joint development of an oil field in the Caspian Sea, Iranian oil minister Javad Owji said Nov. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "Some...
India's Reliance withdraws plan for oil to chemicals business with Aramco

India's diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. has withdrawn its application to form a new entity covering its oil to chemicals business which was to include a 20% stake held by Saudi Aramco, according to a Nov. 19 statement. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
OIL FUTURES: Prices slide amid European lockdowns, stronger US dollar

Crude oil futures moved sharply lower Nov. 19 as the market weighed the impacts of new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a stronger US dollar. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX December WTI settled down $2.91 at $76.10/b and ICE January Brent moved $2.35 lower...
SCOOP-STACK drilling activity hits 20-month high in bullish outlook for 2022

Gas production from the SCOOP-STACK shale of Oklahoma looks poised for growth in 2022, as improving well economics prompt acreage holders to bring capital and drilling rigs back to the basin. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Over the past five months, upstream investments...
Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
SAUDI DATA: Crude oil stocks rebound from record low, despite increase in exports

Saudi Arabia's crude oil stockpiles rebounded in September after hitting their lowest on record in August, as the country boosted production while using much less for power generation and slightly reducing refinery runs, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
Crude oil futures edge higher as investor confidence returns

Crude oil futures were higher in midmorning trade in Asia Nov. 19, extending gains from the overnight session after heavy mid-week losses, as investor confidence returned in a market still stuck in deficit. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:15 am Singapore time...
