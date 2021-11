WASHINGTON, DC. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky is going to get even safer thanks to a grant by the Justice Department. The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the Western District of Kentucky, two cities and one county were awarded funding totaling $750,000.

