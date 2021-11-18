How to sound like IDLES, Real Estate and Black Midi using a BOSS SD-1

When Peter Jackson’s three-part Get Back documentary finally arrives later this month on Disney+, it promises to be three fascinating hours of never before seen footage for Fab Four-loving guitarists to get stuck into on a chilly winter’s eve. But for guitar players, the venerable music documentary can offer more than just entertainment – exploring the stories of how some of the world’s most acclaimed players and artists strived to perfect their art can make us rethink our own approaches. It’s also a way to develop a greater understanding of the history of genres and their pioneers, that can suddenly alter everything we thought we knew about the derivation of popular music. And what’s more, it’s just fantastic to see great players doing what they do – on stage or off it.

