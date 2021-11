Sign-ups are now open for the third-annual Project Feeding Fulton, "Let us give Thanks," event. The deadline has been extended to Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. "We're are excited about this year's meal," event organizer Carrie Dulaney said. "Response to getting on the list has been somewhat slower than in the past so we wanted to extend the deadline and hopefully everyone who would like a meal will get one."

FULTON, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO