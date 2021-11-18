ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's BBVA raises 2024 profitability target to 14%

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Thursday it aimed to raise its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2024 to 14% from currently 11.7% due to a solid economic outlook in its core markets.

The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish stock market supervisor a new annual dividend policy distribution of between 40% and 50% of consolidated ordinary profit, compared to the previous policy of distributing between 35% and 40%.

