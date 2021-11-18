ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Female pedestrian dead after being hit twice in Richmond (Richmond, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHsQb_0d0WhCxe00
Female pedestrian dead after being hit twice in Richmond (Richmond, CA)Nationwide Report

A female pedestrian lost her life early Wednesday after getting struck twice near Hilltop Mall in Richmond, including one vehicle driven by a person who left the scene.

As per the initial information, that fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 2:20 a.m. in the area of Hilltop Drive and Moyers Drive.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Female pedestrian dead after being hit twice in Richmond

November 18, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Saturday, Nov. 20 while police took 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester into custody for leaving the crash scene.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Richmond, CA
Accidents
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy