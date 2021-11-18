ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nurses Call Attention To Dire COVID Situation In Hospitals

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 20 months of a global pandemic,...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 37

Smitty Tony
3d ago

that's not the problem. we have lost the staff required to maintain operational efficiency. due to the mandates inposed on the personne that werel saving lives. your local ER is not the same.beware.

Reply
17
Alicia Dodd
3d ago

If they walked out over mandates then they shouldn't be in the healthcare field to begin with. It is about saving lives not putting lives at risk. They work with the most vulnerable of us. Which are the people more susceptible to getting Covid and dying. There have always been mandated vaccines to work in a hospital. This is no different.

Reply(25)
5
Related
The Independent

Covid patient died in hospital side room after breathing tube disconnected and calls for help went unanswered

A pensioner died alone in a hospital side room after his breathing tube became detached and his appeals for help went unanswered.The 73-year-old man, identified only as Terry, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in December 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said.The married father of six was given oxygen but levels of the gas in his blood repeatedly dropped below correct levels, so medics attached a breathing machine called a CPAP. The device produces positive pressure through a tube and mask, but is non-invasive.He was placed in a side room off a ward because the CPAP process can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
thelundreport.org

Some Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care And Never Came Out After Contracting COVID

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

‘Heartbroken’: Doctors Concerned About Trajectory Of COVID As Surge Continues, Hospitals At Or Beyond Capacity

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — For the first time since the delta variant has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in northern Colorado, medical providers in the packed halls of the ICU are sharing their stories with CBS4. (credit: UCHealth) Dr. Diana Breyer, chief pulmonologist and ICU doctor for UCHealth in northern Colorado, said her fellow medical providers are growingly concerned with the trajectory of the pandemic to end 2021. “I am more worried now than I have been in the pandemic,” Breyer said. “This surge has been particularly hard.” ICUs throughout Weld County and Larimer County have been operating at, or...
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Global Pandemic
NBC Bay Area

8 Dead, Dozens Infected With COVID-19 Due to Outbreak at Connecticut Nursing Home

Eight people are dead and just shy of 100 more have become infected with COVID-19 after an outbreak at a Connecticut nursing home. The outbreak at the Geer Village Senior Community, a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Canaan, started around the beginning of October when the nursing home was reporting three positive COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynurse.com

Top Nursing Organizations Address Nurses Who Provide Dangerous Misinformation About Covid-19

On November 16, the NCBSN and six other top US nursing organizations issued an urgent policy brief to remind members of the most trusted profession to honor that trust and fight misinformation related to Covid-19. “When identifying themselves by their profession, nurses are professionally accountable for the information they provide to the public,” the brief states, and warns nurses that “dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and the well-being of the public but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktoe.com

“More than a band-aid” required, says nurses union about Walz move to relieve COVID pressure on hospital staff

“Requires more than a band-aid,” says Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner — reacting to Governor Tim Walz’s announcement that two U-S Defense Department medical teams are headed to Minnesota to relieve pressure on hospital staff in Saint Cloud and Minneapolis. The governor said yesterday (Wed):. “We’ve made some bold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pbs.org

Hospitals in Crisis: Why Nurses Are Burned Out and Quitting

The U.S. healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, say our next guests. According to one poll, almost one in five healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the pandemic. Rachel Ellsworth is one such person. She abandoned her 12-year career because of burnout. Traveling nurse Chelsea Walsh has seen what hospitals are facing all across the country. They speak with Hari Sreenivasan.
HEALTH SERVICES
Government Technology

Patients Attacking Nurses in a New Hospital Epidemic

(TNS) - A rise in physical and verbal attacks on nurses and other medical staff has prompted a Madison County hospital CEO to call on patients, families and visitors to control their tempers. More than 40 cases of physical and verbal abuse against staff have been reported over the past...
ONEIDA, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado ICU Nurse: Many COVID Patients Still Don’t Believe Virus Is Real, Blame Hospital For Illness: ‘They’re Calling You A Murderer’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it. “I’m one of many. I’m not the only one,” she said. (credit: CBS) All over the...
COLORADO STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Unprecedented' COVID situation causes city's hospitals to enact crisis standards

The two largest hospital systems in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have activated crisis standards of care due to an "unprecedented level" of activity during the pandemic, hospital officials announced Thursday. University of New Mexico Health System and Presbyterian Healthcare Services leaders said in a joint press briefing that they have transitioned...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wiproud.com

Country-wide nursing shortage impacts Wisconsin hospitals

Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – The nursing shortage sweeping the country is impacting hospitals across Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Nurse’s Association says the state needs at least 28-hundred nurses. SSM health says before the pandemic, the turnover rate in Wisconsin was at the national low of nine percent. Now, it sits at roughly...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy