Nurses Call Attention To Dire COVID Situation In Hospitals

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it. “I’m one of many. I’m not the only one,” she said. (credit: CBS) All over the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO