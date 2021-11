The Clemson Tigers football team could be without its best playmaker for the rest of the season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that wide receiver Justyn Ross will undergo surgery on his foot that is likely to keep him out for the final two games of the year. Swinney said he's unsure of Ross' availability for a potential bowl game, so the focus will be on getting him ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO