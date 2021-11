It seems like for the past week, most eyes in the country have been on a courtroom in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It was Judge Bruce Schroeder’s courtroom where the jury was deliberating on the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the then-17 year old who was charged with murder after killing two men and injuring another during last summer’s riots in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO