WASHINGTON (7News) — All eyes are on the Thanksgiving holiday with many out this weekend getting groceries and prepping their homes for family and friends. This weekend looks quiet with temperatures around 50 degrees today and into the mid-50s on Sunday. While clouds will be on the increase through the weekend, rain chances are low with the next possibility coming Sunday night into Monday morning. This is associated with a potent cold front which will bring with it gusty winds and cooler temperatures to start the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO