ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gary Sinise Asks Everyone To Do “A Little More” For Veterans This Time Of Year

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmZrb_0d0WecK700

Actor Gary Sinise has been a vocal advocate for veterans, to the point that it has won him patriotic recognition. In part, his time as Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump helped shine a light on the needs of veterans, and he has respected them ever since. This Veterans day, Sinise shared his belief everyone should do a bit more for returning service members too.

“I had spent time with a lot of actual Vietnam veterans,” Sinise shared, “and I had a lot of compassion for them. I wanted to help them.” However, he has not always seen that same respect from others. “They came home and people were spitting on them,” he further revealed. “People were shouting at them. I have friends who are Vietnam veterans who actually had feces thrown at them when they got off the airplane.”

Gary Sinise feels a little more respect for veterans can go a long way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMrzj_0d0WecK700
FORREST GUMP, Gary Sinise, 1994. © Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Playing Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump inspired Sinise to help veterans, as the character’s own life paralleled aspects of his own brother’s, who fought in Vietnam. Lt. Dan lost his legs in an explosion, and in real life, Sinise saw others face the devastation of a similar nature. “People started getting killed,” he recalled after the events of September 11 reinvigorated his sense of purpose, “families were losing loved ones, and I was just you know, my heart was broken. I wanted to get out and do something.”

For Sinise, that “something” ended up becoming the Gary Sinise Foundation, dedicated to serving veterans, first responders, and their families with a multitude of programs that address different needs. But the Patriot Award winner hopes others will find a way to help too. “If everybody in the country did just a little more, you know pat them on the back when you see a soldier walking through the airport,” he requests. “Just go up and say, ‘You know, I appreciate what you do,’ that could change somebody’s life.”

A different kind of duty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqasP_0d0WecK700
Gary Sinise avocates for others to do just a little more to offset the trials and needs faced by veterans / U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill / Wikimedia Commons

Through the Gary Sinise Foundation, the actor has backed many initiatives to help veterans with various needs. For example, the organization funded a bathroom remodel for a returning veteran who was having difficulty entering and exiting his tub. For Sinise, he simply must do these things. “I feel a duty, a responsibility to do a little more,” he explained. This year, the foundation celebrates 10 years of operation, in which time it has raised almost $200 by Veterans Day.

Doing so has given his life meaning in a way only this kind of giving possibly could; Sinise stated, “When joy connects to a mission, a life of purpose begins to take shape.” Veterans Day 2021 took place last Thursday, November 11, and Sinise’s primary wish is that for the occasion, people took time to do “just a little more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MD0Cu_0d0WecK700
Actor and advocate Gary Sinise / Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash / ImageCollect

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Sources Say New Co-Host Mayim Bialik Is Causing Problems At ‘Jeopardy!’

Needless to say, there have been a lot of issues at Jeopardy! since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. The show had several guest hosts in order to find a replacement. They chose executive producer Mike Richards, who soon quit the show altogether after fans uncovered some offensive statements he made in the past. Now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are switching off hosting duties.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sinise
Outsider.com

Gary Sinise Explains How You Can Honor Veterans This Veteran’s Day

Today, November 11, is Veterans Day and Gary Sinise wants to be sure that veterans are getting the recognition and honor they deserve. We’ve been celebrating Veterans Day since President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Secretary of State John Foster Dulles signed the Presidential Proclamation 3071. It was once known as Armistice Day but got altered to specifically honor those who have fought for freedom.
FESTIVAL
Outsider.com

Gary Sinise Gives Away ‘Forever Homes’ to Veterans

Acclaimed actor Gary Sinise is giving away “forever homes” to veterans through his foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise founded the charity in 2011. It aims to tackle the gaps in care that veterans often face. “Life can be very, very challenging for somebody in a wheelchair,” Sinise told Fox...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Vietnam Veterans#A Little More
Tire Business

ATD donates $1M to Gary Sinise Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Tire Distributors (ATD) just doesn't distribute tires. North America's largest replacement tire distributor has distributed $1 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), a charity that supports service members, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need with programs designed to strengthen communities. The donation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
seeleylake.com

Supporting veterans, community for more than 30 years

SEELEY LAKE – Veterans Day has been a celebrated holiday in Seeley Lake for more than 30 years thanks local veterans and their families. While the Seeley Lake Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 7992 surrendered their charter in May 2012, the mission and service to the community continued with the unaffiliated, non-profit Veterans and Families of Seeley Lake (VFSL). VFSL continues to support the local and oversees veterans, their families and other local charities that benefit the wider community. They invite everyone to the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Seeley Lake Memorial Gardens Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
cepro.com

Wounded Army Captain Receives Fully Customized Smart Home Thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E program prides itself on working with local integrators and builders to provide fully customized smart homes for United States armed service veterans who were wounded in combat. For retired U.S. Army Captain Juan “J.J” Guerrero, this meant working with local Texas integration firm Epic Smart Homes, and builder G. Morris Homes to create the perfect home for his needs.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

In Memoriam—People We’ve Lost In 2021

We lost a lot of great people in the year 2021. With COVID-19 still on its rampage and taking the lives of so many, it’s been a tough year for a lot of us, nearly as tough as 2020. In this article, we remember the many stars we’ve lost in...
OBITUARIES
DoYouRemember?

Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Rare Photo To Wish His Son A Happy Birthday

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, recently shared a rare photo of his son Wesley Chapman to wish him a happy birthday! Duane became famous for his show titled Dog the Bounty Hunter and some of his children have appeared on the show. However, Wesley has chosen to stay mostly out of the spotlight with his dad and chose a different career for himself.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy