The Supreme Court agreed Friday to a hear a case that may provide clarity on whether Americans are entitled to sue federal officers for excessive force. The case stems from a 2014 altercation between a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the owner of a bed-and-breakfast on the Canadian border, the Smuggler’s Inn. The business owner claims the agent violated his Fourth Amendment rights when he entered his property and pushed him to the ground as he pursued a guest.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO