Berlin-based online bank N26 quits US market

From mafia-related bookies to widely popular online entertainment, the US went a long way to start legalizing gambling. And the job is not done yet. Way back, more than a hundred years ago, America was run not only by presidents and the Senate but the famous Mob, too. The Italian mafia managed all kinds of dirty business, gambling included. Late poker evenings in the basements, betting on horse races, the mobs controlled a lot of illegal gambling operations …this must sound familiar if you watched just one Italian mafia-inspired movie.
Comments / 0