Berlin Charter Township, MI

Berlin-based online bank N26 quits US market

Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin-based online bank N26 said Thursday that it is shuttering its...

www.ourmidland.com

thepaypers.com

N26 leaves the US

Digital bank N26 has announced that it will shortly leave the US market. N26 launched in the US in 2019, as it marked its first market outside of Europe. With the pandemic accelerating the adoption of digital banking globally, but in particular in Europe, at unprecedented rates, N26 chose to deprioritise the US in order to focus on digital banking in Europe. N26 will reportedly prioritise the expansion of its product into new verticals in response to strong customer demand.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Neobank N26 Terminates its Efforts in the US, Will Close Shop this January

Is exiting the United States. Founded in 2013 and boasting over 7 million customers, N26 is a Germany-based neobank bank that had sought to establish operations in the USA – a market that is home to thousands of small and large traditional banks as well as numerous Fintechs and several chartered digital banks. In the end, the extreme fragmentation of the market and cost to make inroads appears to have been too much for the European Fintech. According to a blog post, N26 has decided to focus its efforts on the European market.
BUSINESS
UPI News

German digital bank N26 to shut down U.S. accounts, operations

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Online German bank N26 said Thursday that it will close down its operations in the United States in less than two months, meaning that its 500,000 U.S. customers will no longer be able to use their accounts come January. The Berlin-based digital bank began operating in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Germany’s N26 Shutting Down US Operations; Visa-Amazon UK Spat Puts Interchange Rates In Spotlight

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, German digital bank N26 is shutting down U.S. operations, and a Visa-Amazon U.K. spat puts interchange rates back in the spotlight. Plus, Dutch firm Nedap launches a cloud-based loss prevention tool, Kohl’s partnership with Sephora starts bearing financial fruit, and Adobe and Mastercard team up to speed up digital payouts.
BUSINESS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
pymnts

N26 Exit From US Renews Debate Over What Consumers Want From Digital Banking

Announcing on Thursday (Nov. 18) that it is ceasing operations in North America starting in January 2022, Berlin-based neobank N26 has recharged the debate around what consumers want from digital-first and digital-only banking — and who they want providing such services. It’s a question that goes well beyond overlapping nomenclature...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Germany’s $9 billion digital bank N26 to withdraw from the U.S.

N26 co-founder and CEO Valentin Stalf speaks on stage during TechCrunch’s Disrupt Berlin event at Treptow Arena on November 30, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. German digital bank N26 is shutting down its U.S. operations, less than two-and-a-half years after it launched in the country. N26’s 500,000 American customers will no...
BUSINESS
Metro International

German online bank N26 to close U.S. business in latest setback

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German online bank N26 will close its U.S. operations, the lender said on Thursday, in the latest setback for one of Europe’s most valuable fintechs. The bank, which has been under intense scrutiny by German regulators, said offerings for its 500,000 customers in the United States would stop from Jan. 11.
BUSINESS
#North America#Eastern Europe#The United States#Ap
Housing Wire

Flagstar is banking on the private-label market

Flagstar Bancorp. has been on a tear in 2021 when it comes to pursuing private-label securitizations, with 13 deals backed by some 22,000 home loans valued at $8 billion now under its belt through mid-November of this year. A pending merger with a New York bank boasting $58 billion in...
TROY, MI
austinnews.net

US-Based Yes You Can! Appoints New Executive Team to Lead Global Market Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Alejandro Chaban, CEO & Founder of health and wellness social networking company Yes You Can! (YYC!), plans to bring awareness of his easy-to-follow lifestyle system by expanding the Company's presence in North America and other global markets by partnering with former Tupperware executives who will add a wealth of direct sales experience to the recently turned 9-year-old brand.
BUSINESS
WebMD

COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

Neobank N26 is shutting down US operations

German neobank N26 plans to shut down its U.S. operations, it announced Thursday. The service won't be available to U.S. customers after Jan. 11, 2022. The company plans to expand into additional verticals such as investing and to other countries in Europe, it said in a release. N26 stopped its U.K. operations last year.
BUSINESS
urbanmatter.com

Online Gambling in The US: How It Works?

From mafia-related bookies to widely popular online entertainment, the US went a long way to start legalizing gambling. And the job is not done yet. Way back, more than a hundred years ago, America was run not only by presidents and the Senate but the famous Mob, too. The Italian mafia managed all kinds of dirty business, gambling included. Late poker evenings in the basements, betting on horse races, the mobs controlled a lot of illegal gambling operations …this must sound familiar if you watched just one Italian mafia-inspired movie.
GAMBLING
techstartups.com

Berlin-based e-scooter operator TIER Mobility acquires bike-sharing startup Nextbike to become Europe’s largest micro-mobility provider

Late last year, we wrote about Tier Mobility after the Berlin, Germany-based e-scooter rental startup received a $250 million investment led by the Japanese giant SoftBank. The Series C funding round was also supported by additional funding existing investor Mubadala Capital alongside Northzone, Goodwater Capital, White Star Capital, Novator, Speedinvest, and RTP Global.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nyriad Raises US$28 Million To Fund Go-To-Market Efforts And Continued Development For Storage Solutions Based On A New Architecture

Nyriad Inc. announced it has raised an additional US$28 million of funding, primarily from existing investors. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s global go-to-market and engineering efforts for its reimagined storage solution based on a new architecture that redefines how data is stored and managed. Top AiThority.com...
BUSINESS
WCTV

Advantages of Remote & Online Banking

Sponsored - As the days feel shorter and the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up, here’s one way to make your holidays stress-free – skip the trip to your financial institution or do your banking on your schedule by using remote and online banking services. Today’s technological advances provide a convenient, secure way for consumers to manage their bank accounts when it’s convenient for them. Online (or Mobile) Banking gives consumers the power to manage their money online anytime, anywhere using a computer, tablet or mobile device. Remote banking options such as video teller service in drive thrus or bank-by-phone services also provide safe and convenient options for consumers who may prefer to do their banking without going into a financial center.
TECHNOLOGY
pharmacytimes.com

Expert: In Brazil, Berlin, Medical Cannabis Is Sold in Pharmacies, There Is a ‘Strong Potential’ Legalization in the US Could Follow Suit

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves, discusses his company’s donation of $1 million in medical-grade cannabis to research organizations for the purposes of advancing medical research. Pharmacy Times interviewed Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves, on his work collaborating with research organizations and the donation of $1 million in medical-grade...
PHARMACEUTICALS

