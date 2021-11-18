ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top 5 Stocks to Buy at Deep Discount to Boost Portfolio Gains

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street has performed impressively so far in 2021 after completing an astonishing bull run in the pandemic-ridden 2020. The momentum is likely to continue for the rest of this year as November and December are generally favorable for the U.S. stock markets. However, despite the encouraging performance of...

www.zacks.com

investing.com

Retirees: 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has finally started to rebound. While that’s great news for the economy, it’s not so great for growth investors seeking quick income. But if you’re a retiree, these Motley Fool investors don’t need quick income, they need sustainable income. That’s why dividend stocks are a strong option for your portfolio.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December

The search for truly undervalued stocks is always on. For those looking for top-notch value stocks, perhaps now is one of the most difficult times to find such value. That said, most investors would undoubtedly like to be in a rising market than one with depressed valuations. Nevertheless, this is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 ETFs For Investors Who Think China Equities Will Gain After Biden-Xi 'Summit'

Long-term investors in Chinese shares have had a volatile year so far in 2021. The state’s heavy hand on technology, online education and real estate names meant significant pressure for those stocks. For instance, this is how several of the widely-followed Chinese shares have fared year-to-date (YTD). Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) -...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Canopy Growth is an excellent position to penetrate the U.S. market, when it eventually opens up. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex is likely to be a key growth driver for many years. Investors in this industry need to be patient in order to reap big gains. Investing in the cannabis industry for...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Markets Retreat Slightly as Covid-19 Concerns Weigh; Telecom Italia Up 27%

LONDON — European stocks pulled back slightly on Monday, as investors monitored Covid-19 restriction measures on the continent along with various corporate announcements. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2% by mid-afternoon, with telecoms climbing 1.3% while travel and leisure stocks fell 1.3%. U.S. stock futures pared earlier gains but were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; JD.com, Netease shares in Hong Kong jump on index inclusion

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dipped 0.39%, closing at 24,951.34. Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com and NetEase gained 1.93% and 3.02%, respectively, following a Friday announcement that the two stocks are set to be included in the benchmark Hang Seng index from Dec. 6.
STOCKS
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Axcelis Technologies is set to grow earnings per share by 436% since 2019. Confluent's addressable market is set to double to $90 billion by 2024. Cloudflare is the leader in edge development, recently outranking both Microsoft and Alphabet's Google. Investing in technology stocks involves making educated assumptions about the future....
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled over 260 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN). The Chicago Fed National Activity Index...
STOCKS
Forbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Amazon And ProShares Ultra QQQ

The coming week is post-OPEX week in November and is also Thanksgiving week. Both have a bullish bias. In fact, holding stocks from Wednesday through Friday has been profitable 80% of the time. To select some stocks for short-term trades, the following strategy is employed. The best-performing stocks in the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS

