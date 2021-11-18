Fewer boots, more slippers: How a shortage of shipping containers is changing what shows up on shelves

As the holiday season approaches, demands for goods, and reliance on shipping efficiency rise at predictable rates. This year, COVID-19 is impacting costs and shipping timeframes for customers, businesses, and manufacturers around the globe. The global supply chain problems are causing delays that go on for months causing products to be held up at factories, ports, and warehouses, with virtually no location unaffected. These products sit in their place waiting for shipping containers, planes, and/or trucks for transport. The delays have been caused by numerous factors such as semi-conductor delays, shipping obstacles, worker shortages, and of course the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With global supply issues predicted to continue well in 2022, relief seems far off, and consumers will likely face long delays and higher prices to put presents under their trees or exchange gifts with loved ones this holiday season.

