Fewer boots, more slippers: How a shortage of shipping containers is changing what shows up on shelves
By Abha Bhattarai
Washington Post
4 days ago
The furniture giant Ikea is known for flattening tables, chairs and even beds into compact bundles that can be lugged home in car trunks and pickup beds. Now its executives are using that expertise to squeeze as many seasonal offerings as possible into massive metal boxes for ocean transport. They prioritized...
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues have rattled consumers and the businesses they frequent. From Clorox wipes to semiconductors to computer chips, inventory of many products at big box stores, dealerships and even grocers is low or out of stock. The problem is creating growing concern as the U.S. inches toward Black Friday and the holiday season, the biggest spending period of the year.
As the holiday season approaches, demands for goods, and reliance on shipping efficiency rise at predictable rates. This year, COVID-19 is impacting costs and shipping timeframes for customers, businesses, and manufacturers around the globe. The global supply chain problems are causing delays that go on for months causing products to be held up at factories, ports, and warehouses, with virtually no location unaffected. These products sit in their place waiting for shipping containers, planes, and/or trucks for transport. The delays have been caused by numerous factors such as semi-conductor delays, shipping obstacles, worker shortages, and of course the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With global supply issues predicted to continue well in 2022, relief seems far off, and consumers will likely face long delays and higher prices to put presents under their trees or exchange gifts with loved ones this holiday season.
LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 (Reuters) – The number of container ships waiting to enter the busiest U.S. seaport complex hit a new record of 84 on Tuesday, as growing piles of empty containers crowd docks at the Southern California facility that has been racing to remove lingering imports. The conundrum...
Few tools of the global economy have survived without major innovations as long as the shipping container. The supply disruptions around the world are presenting an opportunity to test that incumbency. As ports, rail yards and warehouses get clogged with the standardized metal boxes both empty and full, the stars...
Max and Loretta Dorne strolled through the shops at Peddler’s Village in eastern Pa. on a Sunday afternoon, searching for a few unique holiday presents for the extended family. The Bryn Athyn couple expects to spend more money this year on gifts for their two teenage daughters. It’ll be the...
Evergreen is adding to its fleet and equipment capacity with an order for two 24,000 teu ships from China’s Jiangnan shipyard and 55,500 containers from three manufacturers. The newbuildings will cost $140m-$160m each and delivery is expected 2024-2025. The new containers will cost Evergreen $338.5m – 27,500nfrom Dong Fang International...
Motorcycle manufacturers have been dealing with logistics-related nightmares for months now. Semiconductor shortages affect bikemakers just as much as automakers, and slim magnesium supplies could also impact production very soon. Even if OEMs are able to produce motorcycles despite those challenges, skyrocketing shipping costs could hinder them from delivering those units to waiting customers.
Container ships are crossing the world’s oceans faster this year amid a red-hot freight market. The latest ship-speed stats from U.K.-based data provider VesselsValue reveal the extent of the gains. The data also points to a surprising and potentially bearish development: Container lines have just tapped on the brakes. Why...
Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
A new report from the Pew Research Center looks at what Americans see as a source of life's meaning. Just 17% of adults surveyed cited work as a source of meaning, down from 24% in 2017. It shows how Americans are rethinking work, and reshaping the labor market in turn.
This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, […]
Majority of ships used for maritime transport use fossil fuels, producing emissions levels equivalent to the whole of Germany. International shipping must cut emissions by a third this decade and get on a path to zero emissions before 2050, say experts. The operation and efficiency of shipping can be improved...
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about shipping crisis solutions. Can foldable shipping containers help? Staxxon’s George Kochanowski and Richard Danderline tell us how their smart box intermodal containers could save space and help clear up the ports. Technology-driven logistics and last-mile delivery provider Bolt Logistics announced...
Although the supply chain is wobbling, several experts say agricultural exports are continuing to thrive — especially in the Chinese market. Gregg Doud, former U.S. chief agriculture trade negotiator and current vice president of global situational awareness and chief economist for Aimpoint Research, said last year, China imported more than $10 billion of beef from around the world, with 50% of exported beef world-wide headed their way.
A record-setting bust in October underscores how Mexico has become a hub for fentanyl. The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generational cartels have increased production of the drug, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic. A flood of fentanyl into the US has helped drive overdose deaths to new levels. Ciudad Juárez, México...
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken another pot shot at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration over purportedly ignoring the fact that his company is the market leader in electric vehicles. What Happened: Musk was responding to a post on Twitter by entrepreneur David Sacks, who criticised the...
I recently spent a night in a funky lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, and it was a glamper's dream. For $100 a night, I got a small room with a comfy bed and sweeping views of the Florida Everglades. I hadn't thought to book unique glamping trips on Airbnb...
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fifteen human rights groups are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to get personally engaged in a long-running fight to enact an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, calling his leadership "a moral necessity." Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam, Public...
Comments / 0