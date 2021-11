Why Do Some Mothers Break Ties with Their Children?By Jahid. Why do some mothers break ties with their children? Why do parents reject their children? There's never any lack of excuses: The children become disrespectful, obstinate, arrogant, or rude; they're not working; they don't study; they get involved with drugs, gangs, and crime. Or the mother doesn't love them...Many parents struggle to bond with their children. Sometimes it can get to a point where the parent may not even want to live with their infant, even if they are struggling. Parents can get too caught up in their new life, with work and the responsibilities of having a newborn, that they fail to remember they have a child. It all starts with a lack of mothering skills.

