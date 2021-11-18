ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Great Resignation Is Great for Low-Paid Workers

By Justin Fox
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 3% of American workers quit their jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week.(2)That’s the highest percentage since the BLS started keeping track two decades ago. This elevated quit rate has been given a name, the Great Resignation, and those who advise businesses have...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Post

Employers Are Hiring. Why Are So Many Workers Holding Back?

The pandemic is over. The pandemic is not over. The transition from the pandemic to the endemic phase of Covid-19 is rife with uncertainty and confusion. This is why the world economy, and particularly the U.S. labor market, look so weird right now. Let’s start with the topsy-turvy world of...
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

5 Ways to (Finally!) Close the Wage Gap For Yourself and Your Coworkers, According to Experts

While it’s been said time and time again that money can’t buy happiness, the bottom line is that money does matter. In fact, a 2021 study from The Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania found that raises in income do correlate with greater experienced well-being. This is why it’s so important for people to make a living wage and be paid fairly. However, the wage gap has shown that this is still a fight women are facing daily.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spokesman-Review

Inflation gives U.S. workers ammunition for year-end pay reviews

With inflation flaring, American white-collar employees have an edge in year-end salary discussions, though it may prove tough to secure raises that outpace surging prices. The insatiable demand for labor in the pandemic recovery – coupled with record quits rates and a barely changing supply – has fueled wage increases this year, particularly for lower-paid jobs in sectors like hospitality and retail.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Part of the ‘great resignation’ is actually just mothers forced to leave their jobs

They call it “the Great Resignation”. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September. The analytics firm Visier puts it in even starker terms, reporting that one in four workers quit in the past year. Job separations initiated by employees – quits – have exceeded pre-pandemic highs for six straight months. After the insecurity of the pandemic and the mass layoffs in hard-hit industries, many had predicted that the Covid crisis would yield more job retention and sterner worker competition as people sought stability in an uncertain time. Instead, employees are showing themselves more willing than ever to quit or change their jobs. The result has been a labor shortage, as employers struggle to find people to work and wages have finally been forced up. In an unexpected twist, the dawn of the post-pandemic era has brought with it a surprising moment of labor power.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Bloomberg Lp#Data Warehousing#Food Manufacturing#American#Bls#Burnout#Mercer#Bloomberg Opinion#Current Population Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

The 'Great Resignation' could end if labor-force dropouts return to work: Hot hiring market is fueling rapid turnover with record 4.4M people quitting but 6.5M taking new jobs

The so-called 'Great Resignation' could end if and when people who have dropped out of the workforce decide to return to work, easing the labor shortage that is driving a hot hiring market, Barclays economists predict. In September, a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs, but meanwhile companies brought...
ECONOMY
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
New York Post

Companies turn to unvaccinated workers to fight labor shortage

Companies have turned to recruiting unvaccinated workers in the latest effort to combat the nationwide labor shortage that’s preventing companies from bouncing back from the depths of the pandemic. JP Valadez, a worker at NextGen Code Company in Lubbock, Texas, launched NoVaxMandate.org, an online job board, to help connect the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Workers are crying out for a four-day week. It's time for their bosses to pay attention

New York (CNN Business) — A key lesson of the "Great Resignation" is becoming increasingly clear: It's time to shave a day off the workweek. American workers are quitting in record numbers — 4.3 million in August, and another 4.4 million in September. Managers across industries are having trouble hiring, even as they raise wages and offer incentives.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Retirees Are ‘Unretiring' — and That's Good for the Labor Market

The "unretirement" rate, which measures those who switch from retirement to employment, has been accelerating, according to an analysis by Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed. This is good news for the labor market, and speaks to improving public health and job-related factors like higher wages, according to economists. Early...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

More chief executives join the ‘Great Resignation’

(Reuters) – CEO turnover spiked in the first half of 2021, as companies tapped new talent to navigate the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed-out chief executives sought a career change, a study from recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles found. The findings illustrate how CEOs are not immune to...
BUSINESS
BBC

Workers call the shots as job vacancies boom

Job vacancies hit a fresh record high in October as employers continued to struggle with worker shortages, official figures show. The redundancy rate was also largely unchanged despite the end of the furlough scheme in September, making it even harder to fill empty posts. Employers report having to improve pay...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy