Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in action (Video)

The 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS was revealed just hours ago. Like the Cayman GT4, these two Cayman twins compel Porsche fans to question whether the bigger 911 is necessary. The Cayman GT4 is already an astounding driver's car but the GT4 RS significantly raises the bar with its 493-horsepower boxer-six powerplant from the 911 GT3. An even more powerful Clubsport version for the track has also been revealed. At a starting price of $141,700, the Cayman GT4 RS isn't cheap but as we just found out, it's possible to spend much more on this spicy coupe. That's because the configurator for the GT4 RS just went live and we had a blast configuring this Porsche with nearly every available extra.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO