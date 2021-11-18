Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in action (Video)

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For those of us who fear the demise of ICE-powered vehicles, all hope isn’t lost. Leading Japanese manufacturers Toyota, Subaru, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Mazda have pledged to work together to find alternative fuels that will sustain the use of internal combustion engines. The companies made a joint announcement at the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama. The initiative behind this collaboration is threefold- to partake in racing using carbon-neutral fuels, for Yamaha and Kawaski to explore the use of hydrogen engines for certain vehicles in their lineup, and to continue using hydrogen-powered vehicles in motorsport.
