Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in action (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
 4 days ago
Yesterday Porsche announced the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. We have already seen a video of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS in action and now we have a video of the new GT4 RS Clubsport. Watch this video on YouTube....

New Volkswagen Polo GTI available to order from £26,430 OTR

Volkswagen has announced that their new Volkswagen Polo GTI is now available to order from £26,430 on the road in the UK. The new Volkswagen Polo GTI has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds and the car comes with a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that produces 207 PS which is about 204 horsepower.
BUYING CARS
