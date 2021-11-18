ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Recycling plant fire in Wiltshire under control

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324s8u_0d0Wdnzt00

A large blaze at a recycling centre in Wiltshire is under control, the fire service has said.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night at the site in Stert, near Devizes

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to large amounts of smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ucz5_0d0Wdnzt00
The scene at a recycling centre in Stert, near Devizes (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Crews from Calne, Pewsey, Royal Wootton Bassett and Trowbridge attended the incident.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said: “The recycling centre fire in Stert, Devizes is now under control and retained.

“We will be on scene for a number of days maintaining a watching brief and smoke will continue to affect the area so we are still advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Philly

Chopper 3 Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Recycling Plant In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A raging junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia sent thick black smoke hundreds of feet into the sky Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters battled the large tire fire for several hours. Chopper 3 was over the area Wednesday morning, showing the aftermath. Chopper 3 was live over the smoldering fire along South 61st Street Tuesday as crew battled the flames. Firefighters will remain on scene to monitor hot spots. While the fire is under control, officials are asking any residents nearby to shelter in place and close their windows Tuesday night. That’s because what’s left behind is a heavy coating of soot and debris from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Accident#Wiltshire Fire Service
BBC

Cause of Devizes recycling centre fire being investigated

An investigation is under way into the cause of a major fire at a recycling centre. Five fire crews from across Wiltshire were called to Stert, near Devizes, at about 23:00 GMT on Wednesday. The fire was brought under control but crews will remain on-site for several days to ensure...
ACCIDENTS
Intelligencer

Crews Quickly Get Fire Under Control in Vacant Glen Dale Structure

GLEN DALE — A fire which began in the front of an abandoned building was extinguished before it could get out of control Monday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m., Glen Dale and Moundsville fire crews responded to a call of smoke from an abandoned building near the south end of town, which was once Special Events, just across from Green Acres Power Sports.
GLEN DALE, WV
WNDU

Firefighters bring early-morning blaze under control

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 Block of S. Eighth Street in Elkhart just after one o’clock this morning. After gaining ground against the fire, crews entered the building and found that it had started in the kitchen. The exact cause of...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
BBC

Devizes recycling centre fire extinguished

Firefighters have extinguished the remnants of a fire that broke out at a private recycling centre. The fire was spotted at about 23:00 GMT on 17 November in Stert, near Devizes in Wiltshire, and crews from five fire stations were called to help. It took more than three days to...
ACCIDENTS
siouxlandproud.com

No injuries after fire crews get Sioux City garage fire under control

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: A Sioux City garage fire is under control and there were no injuries, a fire official said. Sioux City Fire Rescue Lt. Phil Marchand said that fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1245 23rd Street Tuesday at 9:55 a.m. A neighbor reported the fire, saying they saw heavy smoke.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WWMT

House fire under investigation in Comstock

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Comstock Fire & Rescue crews were investigating a house fire at 7029 Liggett St, Saturday night. According to officials, crews arrived at the scene around 9:16 p.m. and saw smoke and fire coming from the residence. All occupants of the home were able to safely get...
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
Herald & Review

Decatur garage fire under investigation

DECATUR — A garage fire Wednesday in Decatur is under investigation. Crews were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of West Garfield Avenue. They found a two-car detached garage with smoke coming out, the fire department said in a statement. The fire was brought under control. No injuries...
DECATUR, IL
theperrynews.com

Perry Fire Department conducts controlled burn Saturday

The Perry Volunteer Fire Department conducted a controlled burn Saturday morning on a 97-year-old house at 505 Second St. in Perry. The department rolled out its tankers, pumpers and aerial trucks for the exercise, which started about 7:30 a.m. The house that fronted Second Street was destroyed, but the garage...
PERRY, IA
Walton Tribune

Hitachi plant evacuated after fire

MONROE, Ga. — Employees at the Hitachi automotive plant in Monroe were evacuated Monday morning due to a fire. There were no reports of injuries. The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded at 8:24 a.m. to the plant on Unisia Drive. Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes said...
MONROE, GA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Vinton Fire goes through controlled burn

Members of the Vinton Fire Department and Canton-Benton-Shellsburg Fire Department performed a controlled burn on a house on the east side of Vinton on Saturday, safely performing the burn and gaining valuable training through the exercise. “You can’t find better training than a live burn,” Vinton Fire Chief Charlie Garwood...
SHELLSBURG, IA
NBC Connecticut

Fire at Westport Home Under Investigation

A fire at a Westport home on Saturday is under investigation. Crews were called to the home on Hillspoint Road around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of a chimney fire. When firefighters arrived, they said they found flames coming out of the roof of the large home. Extra crews...
WESTPORT, CT
Martinsville Bulletin

Vehicle crash on Dye Plant Road under investigation

Police and rescue were called to the scene of a vehicle crash Sunday morning shortly before 10 a.m. on the Dye Plant Road in Martinsville. A sliver-gray pickup truck appeared to have left the roadway and travelled about 100 feet through a wooded area before coming to rest near the Smith River.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy