ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German lawmakers back new measures to curb rising Covid cases

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsN5Q_0d0Wdm7A00
World News

German lawmakers have approved new measures to rein in record coronavirus infections after the head of the nation’s disease control agency warned the country could face a “really terrible Christmas”.

The measures passed in the Bundestag with votes from the centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The three parties are negotiating to form a new government.

The legislation includes requirements for employees to prove they are vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the virus in order to access communal workplaces.

The measures still need to be approved by Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLoRA_0d0Wdm7A00
Lawmakers cast their votes during the Bundestag session (Markus Schreiber/AP) (AP)

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats had wanted to extend existing rules that served as the basis for numerous national and state-wide restrictions.

Due to expire this month, the rules were criticised for marginalizing parliament despite its central role in the German political system.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, said on Thursday that 65,371 newly confirmed cases had been reported in a single day, continuing the upward trend that experts have been warning about for weeks.

“We are currently heading towards a serious emergency,” said the agency’s director, Lothar Wieler. “We are going to have a really terrible Christmas if we don’t take counter-measures now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJd1J_0d0Wdm7A00
A medical worker carries out a rapid test at mobile testing unit in Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP) (AP)

Mr Wieler said Germany needs to increase its vaccination rates to significantly above 75%, from 67.7% at present.

The eastern state of Saxony, which at 57.6% has the country’s lowest immunisation rate, is poised to impose a limited lockdown in response to soaring case numbers.

Governor Michael Kretschmer said the state government would decide on a “hard and clear wave breaker” on Friday lasting two to three weeks.

Official figures show Saxony had more than 761 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week, the highest infection rate in Germany.

Mr Wieler has also called for the closure of clubs and bars, an end to large-scale events and access to many parts of public life to be limited to those with vaccine or recovery certificates.

He warned that hospitals across Germany are struggling to find beds for Covid-19 patients and those with other illnesses.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Get vaccinated or get Covid, health minister tells Germans

Germany’s health minister has said the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it is likely that everyone in the country who is not vaccinated will have caught Covid-19 by the end of the winter, and some of those will die. Official figures showed more than 30,000 newly confirmed cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Australia to allow vaccinated students and workers to return

Vaccinated students and skilled workers can come into Australia next week without quarantining as the country relaxes its pandemic restrictions. From December 1, skilled workers and travellers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without needing to seek exemptions from a travel ban, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Michael Kretschmer
AFP

First German states cancel all Christmas markets over virus

The German states of Bavaria and Saxony on Friday cancelled all their Christmas markets and unveiled drastic curbs on public life as the country scrambles to contain soaring coronavirus infections. - 'Health, of course' - The Bavarian state capital of Munich on Tuesday had become the first major German city to cancel its Christmas market for the second year in a row.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans faced the stark warning on Monday that they would be either "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid by the end of winter, as Austria took the dramatic step of returning to a partial lockdown. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

German Parliament Debates New COVID-19 Rules as Cases Soar

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany's new government have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lawmakers#Coronavirus Infections#Koch#Social Democrats#Greens#Free Democrats#Christian Democrats#The Robert Koch Institute
MedicalXpress

Dutch eye new COVID measures after record cases

The Netherlands on Thursday reported a record daily number of new COVID cases, as the government considered reimposing restrictions to curb the spike in infections. The 16,364 new cases over the previous 24 hours, announced by the RIVM public health institute, smashed the previous record of 12,997 set on December 20 last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, as the three parties in talks to form a new government plan an expansion of measures to tackle the pandemic. The seven-day incidence rate –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

Canada’s COVID cases creep higher, new curbs may be needed -health officials

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s COVID-19 cases are creeping higher as cold weather approaches, health officials said on Friday, and more restrictive public health measures may be needed if cases continue to climb. The seven-day average for new cases nationally is 2,500, 11% higher than last week, Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy