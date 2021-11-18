Lights Before Christmas returns to Toledo Zoo

A facelift for the beloved Norway Spruce. The return of Santa Claus, after a pandemic year that kept him in the North Pole.

There are plenty of reasons for Toledoans to be excited for the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium's Lights Before Christmas. The 36th edition opens on Friday, bringing back the expansive light displays that have enchanted visitors for years – plus a few updates.

"We always try to keep things fresh and add new lighting elements every year,” said Jen Brassil, events manager for the zoo. “But this year, the ’Big Tree’ has a new programmable lighting system on it. We're now able to cycle through different lighting patterns that are programmed on the lights. That's going to be a big feature this year.”

Lights Before Christmas3 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31; gates close at 8 p.m.Toledo Zoo and Aquarium, 2 Hippo Way.$23 for non-member adults, $20 for children ages 2 to 11, and seniors ages 60 and older. Free for zoo members.

Last year, the zoo was voted second in USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights, a reader-voted national contest. Zoo staff anticipates that this year's electrical extravaganza will light its way to victory again. Vote online through noon on Dec. 6.

"It is an honor to be nominated yet again for the 10Best Lights," Shayla Moriarty, chief of staff and senior vice president of the Toledo Zoo, said in a statement. "We urge the community to vote for us. It would be a great source of Toledo pride to be voted first this year."

Regardless of the contest outcome, the long-running event is expected to ignite the holiday spirit in the city. It features more than 1 million lights, more than 200 illuminated animal images, and interactive family activities.

This year's event will be so luminous that even Santa Claus had to return to be a part of the winter celebration.

"We're so fortunate to be able to bring Santa back after last year's absence due to the pandemic. He'll be in his new home at the North Star Trading Post that we're re-opening," Ms. Brassil said.

For the past 36 years, the event has drawn regional and local visitors from northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

"To be able to pull this off for 36 years and to have it grow and create a buzz that draws so many people in is special," Ms. Brassil said. "It's our Christmas tradition."

Ms. Brassil credited the buzz to the zoo's offerings, which include much more than holiday decor. The zoo morphs into a one-stop shop for holiday cheer as attendees have access to photos with Santa at North Star Trading Post and various holiday concessions.

This year's concessions include the Yuletide Food and Spirits tent, which will have freshly prepared soups, appetizers, seasonal sandwiches, and even holiday cocktails and seasonal beers.

"Whether it's visiting the ‘Big Tree’ in the gardens or hitting up all of our different concession stands that have their holiday favorites, there's something for everyone. We have our world-famous hot chocolate that everybody loves. We have ice carving demonstrations. It's an overall great tradition and experience that's just a must-do," Ms. Brassil said.

Lights Before Christmas runs from 3 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, with admission gates closing at 8 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Friday.

Non-member admission this year is $23 for adults and $20 for children ages 2 to 11 and seniors ages 60 and older. The zoo is requiring reservations again this year to ensure traffic flows efficiently.

"We require that everyone makes reservations online, even if you're a member and have unlimited visits. We're still requiring reservations ahead of time so that we can control the numbers," Ms. Brassil said.

Santa's visiting hours, including photos, will run from 4 to 8 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Additional rides and activities include the Ice Slide, Carousel, the Holly Jolly Express, and Swanton Model Train Railroad Club, for which costs vary.

The Ice Slide is $3, the Carousel is $2, and the Holly Jolly Express is $2.50. Bundle packages can be used for each activity. The 4-pass bundle is $10, the 7-pass bundle is $15, and the wild pass, which offers unlimited rides, is $25. The 4-pass and 7-pass bundles are valid through Dec. 31, and the wild pass is valid on the date of purchase.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit toledozoo.org.