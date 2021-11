News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Many people think of success as something they must be extraordinary to achieve. In fact, real success is usually the result of effort applied regularly. On its own, the effort may not look like much, but over time, it adds up. What is extraordinary is not so much the thing itself but the consistency. Below are several areas where most people could use help being more consistent and thus more successful.

SPOTIFY ・ 17 HOURS AGO