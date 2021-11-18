ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna asks FDA to permit COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXzEA_0d0WdZab00

As Pfizer waits for the Food and Drug Administration to grant approval for the use of COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, Moderna has now asked the FDA for the same authorization.

Moderna announced its request Wednesday, asking the FDA to give the green light for boosters to all adults 18 years old and older “regardless of occupational risk factors in many international markets,” The Washington Post reported.

The FDA approved the use of a half-dose Moderna booster for people 65 years old and older, adults at risk of severe illness because of other medical issues or adults who have a risk of exposure due to their jobs.

Many states are already dispensing Moderna and Pfizer booster shots regardless of a person’s age, as they try to prevent outbreaks associated with the upcoming holidays, the Post reported.

Approval of both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s requests could come this week, The New York Times reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also have to sign off. An advisory panel is expected to meet Friday to discuss booster shots.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines - meaning data may not be available to the public until 2076

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting more than a half-century to review and release information to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. The agency is being sued by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group made up of more than 30 professors and scientists, hoping to access information they believe can help cure vaccine skepticism in some people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chicago Tribune

Illinois health department urges everyone 18 and older to get a COVID-19 booster; CDC authorizes boosters for all adults nationwide soon after

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that all adults statewide should get COVID-19 booster shots, a few hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially authorized boosters for all adults nationwide. State officials said early data indicates vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infections wanes over time, in part due to the greater infectiousness ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland authorizes boosters for all adults 18+ ahead of full federal approval

Ahead of full federal authorization, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Friday gave the OK for all vaccinated adults over age 18 to get COVID-19 booster doses, saying more coverage is needed ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Officials from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel signed off on the third doses Friday morning, and a panel of regulators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and ...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
80K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy