Turkish Lira Sinks As Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate

By Fulya OZERKAN
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkish lira sank further on Thursday as the central bank slashed interest rates for the third consecutive month following pressure to do so from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The bank cut its policy rate from 16 to 15 percent despite rising inflation and a fast-depreciating currency. The lira,...

International Business Times

Most Asian Markets Drop On Renewed Covid, Inflation Concerns

Asian markets mostly fell Monday with fears about renewed containment measures to battle a surge in European Covid cases adding to growing speculation that central banks will have to tighten monetary policy quicker to tame a spike in inflation. Oil extended losses as major consumers including the United States considered...
MARKETS
Reuters

Turkish lira rebound fizzles; 'emergency' rate hikes seen

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A rebound in Turkey's lira fizzled on Monday and it remained near all-time lows as analysts said emergency rate hikes would be needed soon, while speculation about a cabinet overhaul and data showing a new low in consumer confidence also weighed. The lira , traded...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Turkish Lira decline opens door for Bitcoin adoption

Turkish Lira decline opens the door for Bitcoin adoption. The currency continues to decline against the dollar. Michael Saylor wants countries in inflation to consider Bitcoin. One of the reasons most traders enter the crypto sector and make investments is to recoup massive profits. Asides from that, other traders are forced into the market due to economic conditions. Such conditions as inflation necessitate that traders hedge their funds in case of a decline in the economy. Bitcoin is an excellent bet against inflation as it has worked wonderfully well for people who have invested in the asset in the past. The Turkish Lira is presently on a steep decline as inflation is taking over turkey, opening a gap for the adoption of Bitcoin.
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

Stocks, Euro Retreat On Austria Covid Lockdown

US and European stock markets fell Friday and the euro slumped as Austria announced a new strict lockdown to try to curb surging Covid cases, triggering heavy losses for oil prices. The lockdown in Austria will begin Monday and vaccination against Covid-19 in the eurozone country will become mandatory from...
MARKETS
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Real Interest Rate#Lira#Turkish#Bluebay Asset Management#Akp
poundsterlinglive.com

Turkish Lira Stares into Abyss after CBRT Cut Emboldens Bearish Market

USD/TRY, GBP/TRY rally as CBRT cut pushes TRY to new lows. Market angst over inflation policy a key driver of TRY losses. TRY’s recovery prospects limited by risk of further rate cuts. Some analysts look for eventual reversal of cuts, TRY relief. Above: File image of CBRT Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Turkish Lira Continues Descent

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Friday, especially against the euro, with traders focusing on the relative speeds the major central banks are expected to respond to rising inflation levels with interest rates hikes. At 2:30 AM ET (0730 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
CURRENCIES
Birmingham Star

Turkey further cuts rates, lira dips to new record low

ANKARA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish central bank lowered interest rates for the third successive month on Thursday despite high inflation, causing the embattled national currency lira to sink to new historic lows against the U.S. dollar. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank decided during a key...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
stockxpo.com

Turkish Lira Tumbles After Erdogan Renews Call for Unorthodox Rate Cuts

Turkey’s currency slid for the seventh day in a row, propelled by fears that the country’s central bank will allow raging inflation to overwhelm the economy. The lira shed 2.7% of its value against the dollar Wednesday, giving the emerging market currency a slide of nearly 10% in 10 days. The lira is the worst-performing major emerging market currency of the year and is on course for its ninth consecutive year of declines, down almost 30% this year.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Turkish Lira Continues to Plummet

The Turkish Lira is continuing its long-term decline after again falling to a new record low price, after crossing 10 lira to the US dollar for the first time at the start of this week. We are likely to see a further advance in USD/TRY over the coming days, but be aware that trading this currency pair can be expensive and volatile. It is falling with very strong momentum, currently averaging about 3% per day against the US dollar.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Turkish lira rebounds in volatile trade ahead of rate decision

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed some 1.6% on Thursday to 10.45 against the dollar less than an hour ahead of a central bank policy rate decision, rebounding from an all-time low near 11. The median estimate in a Reuters poll conducted last week was for a rate...
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

Stocks shine once again, Turkey's lira plunges on rate cut

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a facial mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei (top in C) and other countries stock index outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, Janu. News and research before you hear about it...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Euro Bounces Back, But The Turkish Lira Remains Unloved

New Zealand's central bank meets next week. It is widely expected to hike rates for the second time in the cycle. Overview: The US dollar's sharp upside momentum stalled yesterday near JPY115 and after the euro met (and surpassed) a key retracement level slightly below $1.1300. Led by the Antipodean currencies today, the greenback is mostly trading with a heavier bias. Among the majors, helped by a steadying of US yields, the yen is soft. In the emerging market space, the Turkish lira continues its headlong plunge while the yuan softened and the Mexican peso is off. Hungary's central bank surprised with a 70 bp hike in the one-week deposit rate. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting a small gain through the European morning. Disappointing tech results in China (Baidu and Bilibili) weighed on Chinese shares, but most markets in the region fell but Australia and Taiwan. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling to extend the six-day advance. US futures are also a little firmer. After yesterday's four basis point pullback, the US 10-year yield is little changed near 1.58%. European yields are 1-2 bp lower. Gold remains within Tuesday's range (~$1850-$1877), but the moment seen earlier last week has faded, and the yellow metal is trading choppily in a consolidative phase. The prospect of a coordinated sale of oil after China's announced it would tap its reserves for the second time saw the January WTI contract fall to $76.45, its lowest level since early October. Still, the price has stabilized in the European morning around $77 a barrel. The benchmark European natural gas contract (Netherlands) has extended yesterday's pullback. It settled a little below 75 euros last week, and after two days of declines, it is above 92 euros. Iron ore is also falling for a second session and is now lower on the week. Note that it settled October a little above $104 and is now around $86.40. Copper is lower for the fourth consecutive session. It is trading around $424, off $20.5 this week.
CURRENCIES
stockxpo.com

Turkey’s Lira Slides to Historic Low Ahead of Central Bank Meeting

ISTANBUL—Turkey’s currency sank to a historic low against the dollar on Thursday as investors fled the lira in anticipation of a central-bank decision to cut interest rates demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The lira dropped to 10.97 against the dollar early Thursday morning before rebounding to 10.66. The currency...
WORLD
Reuters

Erdogan's pledge to fight interest rates sends lira spiralling

ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accelerated a market meltdown on Wednesday when he pledged to continue his battle against interest rates "to the end", sending the lira to new depths and prompting opposition leaders to call for early elections. Erdogan said he would lift the interest...
BUSINESS
Derrick

Turkey again cuts interest rates despite pinch of inflation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against high borrowing rates and raising increasing concerns about the impact of soaring consumer prices on families and businesses. The bank’s monetary committee announced it was reducing the policy...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Turkish Lira Well on Course for Worst Year on Record

Above: File image of President Erdogan, image © G20 Argentina. The Lira spiralled to new lows that saw 2021’s losses against the Dollar and Pound surpassing the 40% threshold on Wednesday as a perfect storm of adverse conditions threatened to condemn the Turkish currency to its worst year on record.
BUSINESS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Turkey again cuts interest rates, currency hits new low

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against high borrowing rates and raising increasing concerns about the impact of soaring consumer prices on families and businesses. The lira dropped to a new record of low of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Jobless Claims In Sights, Turkish Lira In Turmoil

Yesterday, countries like UK and Canada delivered their inflation figures for the month of October. In Canada, the headline inflation jumped from the previous +4.4% to +4.7%. Today, the economic calendar seems to be a bit on the light side, as one the only worthwhile news on the economic calendar is the US initial and continuing jobless claims.
BUSINESS

