ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

Sodus Man Arrested for Criminal Contempt

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus Man for Criminal Contempt in the second degree. Arrested was Kevin J. Clarillo,...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Covert Man Arrested for Assault

Sheriff Luce reports that on Sunday November 21 2021 at around 2:46 AM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Covert on County Road 141 for the report of a physical domestic. Thirty Seven year old Thomas A. Rapalee of 3844 County Road 141 in the Town of Covert NY was arrested for the charges of Assault in the third degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree and Coercion in the 3rd degree. The arrest stemmed from a domestic incident where it was alleged that Thomas had physically attacked the victim and dragged her down a set of stairs causing physical injury. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that Thomas was arrested later in the day after an arrest warrant was signed out of the Town of Cover Court. Deputies located Thomas at his residence and were able to execute the warrant without incident. Thomas was taken to the Seneca County Correctional facility and held for CAP Court to answer the charges.
FL Radio Group

Clyde Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

A Clyde man has been arrested following a dispute with his girlfriend that turned physical. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tevin Lise Saturday night at 6:00pm. During an argument with his girlfriend, it is alleged that Lise followed his girlfriend outside the Clyde apartment and began slapping and spitting on her while threatening her – all in front of a child. When deputies arrived, Lise also kicked and spat at them.
CLYDE, NY
FL Radio Group

Sennett Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

A Sennett man was arrested Friday by State Police after an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance call. Kristopher Tompkins was charged with harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was taken to Cayuga County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Faces Stalking, Child Endangerment Charges

A Newark man was arrested Friday night after calling a 15 year old girl 13 times. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 28 year old Christopher Ford at 9:00pm Friday after several weeks of allegedly making unwanted phone calls to a 15 year old with an order of protection against him. Ford faces criminal contempt, stalking, and child endangerment charges.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Montesanto Going to Jail

Friday saw the former Geneva Police Officer who choked a woman sentenced to jail time. According to FLtimes, Jack Montesanto was sentenced to 15 days in the Ontario County Jail followed by a three year probation. In September, Montesanto was found guilty of choking a woman in the police department’s booking room and fired.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Albany Man Arrested on Yates County, Penn Yan Warrants

An Albany man was arrested at the Albany County Correctional Facility this week on two separate warrants out of Yates County. The first was a warrant issued from Penn Yan Village Court as it relates to an incident on June 26th where it is alleged that John Williams the Third broke into a person’s car and attempted to steal it. Williams was charged with criminal mischief, criminal tampering, possession of burglar’s tools and attempted grand larceny.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Faces Criminal Mischief Charge

A Penn Yan man faces criminal mischief charges after he allegedly broke both the driver and passenger side windows on a vehicle he did not own. 29-year-old Brandon Thompson was released on an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Ridge Road#Arraignment#County Jail#The Town Of Sodus Court
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant

A Newark man was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant issued out of Newark Village Court. 42-year-old Shawn Spratley is accused of failing to appear in the Newark Village Court to answer to a previous charge of criminal possession of stolen property stemming from an incident that happened in August.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Fatal Accidents in Cicero

Two fatal vehicle accidents occurred in Cicero recently. Just after 5:00pm Friday, State Troopers responded to a two car head-on crash on Route 31 in Cicero. According to police, an SUV crossed the center line of the road that night and struck an oncoming car. Both drivers were taken to Upstate Hospital where the driver of the car, Joshua Heffernan of Mattydale, was pronounced dead.
FL Radio Group

Farmington Woman Arrested on Shoplifting Charges

State Police arrested a Farmington woman after she allegedly walked out of the Canandaigua Walmart store with more than 1-HUNDRED dollars in groceries without paying for them. State Police say Breanna Reed passed all points of sale with a full shopping cart and made no attempts to pay for any of the items. She refused to remain at the store when confronted by employees but did give her name and address.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Sheriffs Investigating Armed Robbery in Sodus Point

Wayne County Sheriffs are investigating an armed robbery which took place Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:00pm, a masked man entered the Pit Stop on Bay Street in Sodus Point. After showing the cashier a handgun, he took the money from the cashier’s register and fled. Get...
SODUS POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Defendant in Auburn Murder Case Gets Life in Prison

Lucianno Spagnola will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole. From the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office:. On September 10, 2021 (the Friday before his scheduled trial date), Spagnola pled guilty to the entire indictment against him: two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (intentional and felony murder), Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. The DA’s Office did not offer any plea bargain. However, the Court promised to impose concurrent sentences of 17 years to life on the murder convictions and lesser concurrent sentences on the remaining counts. The maximum sentence for Murder Second is 25 years to life.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Sheriff Povero Names New Undersheriff

Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero announced Friday that Chief Deputy John S. Falbo has been appointed to the position of Undersheriff. The appointment will be effective through the rest of the current term of Sheriff which ends on December 31 st, 2022. Undersheriff Falbo began his career with the Ontario...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Drunk Driver Hits Porch

A Geneva man has been arrested following a pursuit from police that ended with a car crash. According to state police, James Wright Junior was suspected by Troopers of driving while intoxicated just after midnight on Wednesday, November 17. They attempted to stop Wright on Pulteney Street, but he kept going. After crashing his car into the front porch of a home, he attempted to flee, that is when he was arrested and taken into custody.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

12 Year Old Arrested for Fight in Steuben County

A 12 year old boy was arrested Tuesday by State Police after a fight outside the Corning-Painted Post Middle School. WETM reports the arrest occurred November 16, at 1:00pm, stemming from a fight which was reported on October 21 at 5:00pm. The boy is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Mn Arrested for Drugs and Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Jamaal E Moody, 30, of Lyons for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and for a bench warrant for failure to appear before a court. This charge was filed from an incident, which occurred March...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Update on Car Fire at del Lago Casino

The Seneca County Sheriff’s office released information on Friday about the Wednesday night car fire and explosion at del Lago Casino and Resort. “At approximately 10:56 PM, Deputies responded to Del Lago Casino for the report of a vehicle Fire. Upon arrival, Deputies observed an unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Deputies could not approach the vehicle due to several explosions coming from the vehicle and the parking garage being full of thick smoke.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy