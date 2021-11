The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition came out last week, only for Rockstar Games to immediately take it down. Now the games are back up. When the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition launched on Thursday, it was nearly unplayable on PC. Things were so bad that the entire Rockstar Game Launcher went down for maintenance. The launcher went back up on Friday but the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was still unavailable for purchase. There was a lot of speculation as to why but it seems the issues stem from some inner-workings that should not have been part of this release.

