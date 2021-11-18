Slide Dangbler dog walk buddy includes spaces for pup’s water, snacks, and poop bags

Vacate around your country without having to book a hotel with the V2 Platform Camper rooftop tent. It turns your mid-size or full-size truck into a portable room with enough room to sleep more than 2 adults. Available in 2 sizes—90 inches by 50 inches or 90 inches by 56 inches—and with 5 feet of headroom, you can sleep under the stars. Moreover, this rooftop tent features cabana-style panels that allow full access to your bed via the side and rear. You can even access this extra room between the truck or rooftop. Furthermore, it’s designed for 4-season use to remain durable in harsh weather. It’s even sturdy enough to support the weight of solar panels or gear when once fully open. Overall, hit the road and never have to worry about where to sleep with the V2 Platform Camper.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO