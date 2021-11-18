Slide Dangbler dog walk buddy includes spaces for pup’s water, snacks, and poop bags

Travel with all the gear you need when you have the ROAM Adventure Co. 105L Lid Organizer. This useful gadget gives you extra storage space on the underside of ROAM cargo containers. What’s more, it features an array of different pockets. The zippered pockets are ideal for small items that need to stay in one place, like fishing tackle and other outdoor accessories. Meanwhile, the mesh pockets allow you to see exactly what’s inside, letting you find your gear immediately. Additionally, the pockets with velcro closure allow you to quickly access your essentials. Moreover, the opaque light pocket diffuses light from a headlamp or a phone, illuminating the entire storage bin. Furthermore, a back panel provides stability. Additionally, the MOLLE webbing loops and D-ring give you two different attachment options. Finally, the Rubberized zipper pulls are durable and have a comfortable grip.
