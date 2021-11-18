Galen Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

Lucianno Spagnola will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole. From the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office:. On September 10, 2021 (the Friday before his scheduled trial date), Spagnola pled guilty to the entire indictment against him: two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (intentional and felony murder), Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. The DA’s Office did not offer any plea bargain. However, the Court promised to impose concurrent sentences of 17 years to life on the murder convictions and lesser concurrent sentences on the remaining counts. The maximum sentence for Murder Second is 25 years to life.
