The exchange has plans of establishing global headquarters and is currently in talks with regulators around the world. Binance US will close a pre-Initial Public Offering (IPO) funding round in the next one or two months. That was stated by the founder and CEO of the exchange’s parent company Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao. Zhao revealed this at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Friday. The crypto exchange’s US unit is expected to make “a couple hundred million” pre-IPO. The Binance chief also added that a future listing of the global Binance was not out of the question.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO